PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a fan of southern-style barbecue, make sure to check out The Ozona Pig next time you are in Pinellas County.

The family-owned and operated restaurant has been open in the community for nearly 20 years.

“Well, I hope you like my recipes because this is how it would be if you came to my house,” The Ozona Pig Proprietress Bobbie Painter said. “This is the way we do it. This is all of our favorite stuff.”

Some of their menu items include savory BBQ ribs, brisket, wings, pulled pork sandwiches, banana pudding and even something called the “BBQ Cocktail”.

“It’s served in a mason jar with pulled pork, coleslaw and baked beans, with a pickle spear,” Painter said.

The menu is influenced and inspired by the family’s Memphis roots and Painter’s father’s original restaurant.

“Ironically growing up, my dad had a BBQ restaurant in Ft Myers. I’m a native,” she said.

“The Pig” has turned into a staple in the heart of the Ozona community, with several generations coming in to make memories over the years.

“It’s our heritage and our legacy, my entire family, so that’s what we hope that for. We hope that families continue to come, and we see babies and their babies, so you never know,” Painter said.

The Ozona Pig is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Check out their website for their full menu.