DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Tap into your creativity by visiting this next Gem of Tampa Bay located in Pinellas County.

The Dunedin Fine Art Center was opened in 1975 by the city and the Junior Service League of Clearwater-Dunedin.

Since then, the facility has expanded adding art classes, workshops, exhibits, and events for adults, seniors, teens, and children.

“I never thought I would have the innate skills to be able to produce even a straight line or a circle,” Dunedin Fine Art Center Student Kimberly Hardin said.

On Thursday, Hardin finished up a project during one of the center’s watercolor classes.

“You have to step out of your comfort zone and really expand talents,” she said. “That maybe you’ve always been afraid to achieve or explore, and just be vulnerable.”

Some classes offered at the center include clay, photography, drawing, calligraphy, digital arts, fiber arts, food arts, jewelry-making, metal, arts, stone carving, and woodturning.

Current exhibits include A Toy Story: New and Beloved Favorites, At Home with “City of Ghosts”, Amy Santoferraro: Kowtow Mountain, and Nancee Clark: Insights and Follies.

The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s current exhibition hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out their website for a list of classes and events.