$1 billion on Largo woman’s bank statement was actually a negative billion dollar balance, Chase says

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman who was shocked when nearly a billion dollars showed up on her bank statement on Saturday never actually had that amount in her account, according to her bank.

“I know most people would’ve thought they won the lottery, but I was horrified because it wasn’t my money,” Julia Yonkowski said.

It turns out, though, that she was never actually a multi-millionaire at all.

8 On Your Side spoke with a Chase Bank representative on Tuesday morning. The representative said it wasn’t a positive balance, but a negative balance of nearly a billion dollars that was listed.

She explained it’s a fraud prevention method used to freeze an account, which is why Yonkowski couldn’t withdraw any money.

Yonkowski’s late husband was a joint owner of the bank account, and it was flagged when she attempted to use it. Chase Bank said people are required to turn in proper documentation in a situation like this to avoid a freeze on a joint bank account.

Yonkowski said she hopes her story can be used as an educational lesson.