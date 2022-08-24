ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Charlie Crist made his first stop as the official Democratic candidate for Florida governor on Wednesday in the city where he grew up.

Crist soundly defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried with nearly 60% of the primary vote on Tuesday night. He kicked off his campaign tour for the general election at Kissin’ Cuzzins, a popular restaurant in St. Petersburg.

According to Crist, the focus of his campaign will be addressing average people’s problems with compassion.

Since joining the race, Crist has emphasized the importance of getting Gov. Ron DeSantis out of the office.

“Those who support the governor should say with him and vote for him. I don’t want your vote,” he said Wednesday morning.

Crist has three decades of experience in Florida politics. He previously served as Florida’s governor. He was a member of the Republican Party at the time.

Heading into the 2022 general election as the Democratic nominee, Crist faces a deficit against Gov. DeSantis’ record-breaking fundraising.

“I’m running against a guy who apparently hates democracy. He wants to tell every school board in the state what to do. He wants to tell every county commission in the state what to do. He wants to tell every woman in the state what to do. This guy has no compassion for people,” Crist claimed.

Crist has vowed to reinstate suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit if elected. He also promised to sign an executive order protecting women’s reproductive rights.

“We need to bring our beautiful Florida back together,” he said.

Crist said he’ll name a running mate in the near future.