ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Will Congressman Charlie Crist or Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried move on to face Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November?

Both Democratic candidates have spent the final days of the campaign making the case why they are the better choice to challenge the Republican governor.

Crist will cast his ballot at a church in St. Pete, while Fried plans to vote Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. The polls are open across Tampa Bay from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At the Manhattan Casino, a place of historic significance to St. Pete’s African American community, Crist held his final rally before Florida’s Primary Election Day.

“You know (DeSantis is) taking drop boxes out of minority communities all over the state, making it harder to vote,” Crist said. “That’s anti-Democracy in case you hadn’t checked.”

Both of the Democratic candidates say the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade was a key turning point in this race.

“The first thing I’ll do is sign an executive order protecting a women’s right to choose statewide in Florida,” Crist said.

While visiting an early voting location in Hillsborough County on Friday, Fried said she believes she can win over Republican and Independent women to “vote for a Democratic, pro-choice female at the top of the ticket and they won’t be doing that if I’m not the candidate.”

While Fried said she hoped to ride a “Nikki wave” to the finish line, a final survey of likely Democratic voters from St. Pete Polls suggests that Crist will cruise to victory Tuesday and go up against DeSantis in the General Election.

“Make no mistake about it,” Crist told his supporters, “’cause this guy wants to be President of the United States of America. When we defeat him on November 8th, that show is over.”

Fundraising numbers show that DeSantis has a big advantage over both Democrats hoping to defeat him in November.