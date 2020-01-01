Charges pending after 2-vehicle crash closes Gandy Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Charges are now pending after a two-vehicle crash closed down the Gandy Bridge for a few hours New Year’s morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:13 a.m.

Troopers say 48-year-old Angel Molina of St. Petersburg was driving with 36-year-old Charlene Torres in the left westbound lane of US 92 on the west end of the Gandy Bridge when 37-year-old Jose Marte of Brandon overtook Molina at a high rate of speed.

As he passed Molina, Marte sideswiped Molina’s 2004 Audi A5, causing him to lose control of his 2006 Lexus GS300. Troopers say Marte entered the center median and overturned several times before coming to a final stop blocking both eastbound lanes of US 92.

Molina also came to a final stop in the median.

The eastbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge remained blocked for several hours.

