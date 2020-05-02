Charges dropped against business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The charges have been dropped against a Pinellas County business owner who was arrested after failing to comply with the county’s safer-at-home order.

Galen Wood, 36, is the owner of Kitchen Table Games in Pinellas Park and was arrested on April 16 after he was issued warnings four times since April 3 for running the business while the order was in effect, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Wood would become argumentative with them, and refused to close.

He was charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business.

The charges were dropped on Thursday by Florida State Attorney Bernie McCabe.

The State Attorney’s Office 6th Circuit just DROPPED their case against my client Galen Wood—the first Floridian to be arrested for opening a “non-essential” business. It’s clear there is NO valid legal authority for either the state or local emergency orders. #liberty #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daiDdrz92y — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 1, 2020

Wood’s attorney, Jeffrey Lang, issued a statement to News Channel 8 saying, “Mr. Wood was wrongfully arrested” and was “operating his business, Kitchen Table Games, on a curbside pickup basis.”

