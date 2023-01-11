CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect who hasn’t been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with Tampa and Clearwater police say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle when Clearwater police began pursuing him.

The car ended up at the intersection of the boat ramp heading eastbound before the suspect apparently left the vehicle and attempted to carjack another person in the parking lot.

The suspect then ended up in the water before authorities got him back on land and took him into custody.

“The suspect was apprehended at the Ben T Davis boat ramp, where he attempted, unsuccessfully, to steal another vehicle,” said Crystal Clark with the Tampa Police Department, who noted that this is preliminary information amid an ongoing investigation.

“I kept going past the intersection and there I saw the guy in the water. And 10-15 feet above him was the Tampa PD chopper and he’s trying to tread water. I guess he didn’t know how to swim that well because he had his shirt off and he was kind of struggling,” said Arnold Montarye, who witnessed the incident.

No booking information for the suspect was immediately available.



