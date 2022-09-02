TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man responsible for a Pinellas County deputy’s death will now spend 35 years in prison for his crime after a Friday change of plea hearing.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Deputy Michael Magli was killed in the line of duty in a crash with a drunk driver, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the incident, Magli stopped on East Lake Road that night to collect stop sticks when Robert Holzaepfel hit him, leaving him pinned under his patrol vehicle. Magli died at the scene.

During Friday’s hearing, Magli’s parents and widow tearfully shared how losing him has devastated their lives.

“You took my best friend and the father of my children” said Stephanie Magli, the wife of the late deputy. “Our youngest was only 9 months old, and she will never experience a memory of him.”

The judge ended up sentencing Holzaepfel to 35 years in prison as part of his plea agreement.

You can watch the hearing in the player above.