CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium stepping down, COO taking over

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced his resignation after 14 years with the aquarium.

David Yates was hired in February 2006 and has helped bring international attention to the aquarium due to Winter the Dolphin.

“We’ve come a long way since 2006. Working with the amazing CMA team, we’ve been able to save thousands of marine life while inspiring millions of children and wounded soldiers,” Yates said.

Yates says he will now move on to a “final chapter” in his career that will include writing books, public speaking, nonprofit consulting and producing TV and movies.

Current COO Frank Dame will take over as the aquarium’s CEO and has been with the aquarium since 2006.

“David and I have worked together for 13 years implementing his vision and business model. I have shared and supported the vision to make CMA a credible and world-renowned marine life rescue center with a focus on educating the public in sustainability and environmental conservation.” Dame added, “I anticipate a seamless transition in leadership and with a strong team in place, CMA is on a trajectory for a very solid future.”

Dame will oversee the completion of an expanded facility that includes five new dolphin habitats, an elevated deck, and a new building for guests and educational space.

