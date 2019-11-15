GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bicyclist throws up hands as driver plows into him

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove away.
Police say on Nov. 1, the bicyclist was crossing 49th Street on the Pinellas Trail when he was hit by a white Chevrolet sedan.
The driver stopped to move the bicycle out of the roadway and drove off. The victim suffered broken bones, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Officers tell News Channel 8 the bicyclist wants this video to be shown.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.