GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bicyclist throws up hands as driver plows into him

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove away.

Police say on Nov. 1, the bicyclist was crossing 49th Street on the Pinellas Trail when he was hit by a white Chevrolet sedan.

St Petersburg Police Department

The driver stopped to move the bicycle out of the roadway and drove off. The victim suffered broken bones, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers tell News Channel 8 the bicyclist wants this video to be shown.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.