ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat died in a St. Petersburg house fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to a fire on 7th Avenue North around 9 a.m.

Crews said they found smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building safely after they were alerted by smoke alarms.

Fire crews said they rescued two cats from the fire but one did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.