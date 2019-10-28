Cat adoption fees waived at St. Pete animal shelter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As we begin to enter the holiday season, one local animal shelter has decided to waive all adult cat adoption fees.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, located at 2911 47th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, will waive adoption fees for the remainder of 2019 as part of a “Home for the Paw-lidays” adoption promotion.

In thanks to a grant from Maddie’s Fund, Friends of Strays will be sending cats one year and older off to their forever homes at no expense to their adopters.

Normal adoption fees for adult cats range from $25 to $50 at Friends of Strays, covering just a small percentage of each animal’s medical and daily care.

To view Friends of Strays’ adoptable animals, please visit friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

