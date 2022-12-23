TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida rehabilitation facility executive faces charges of scheme to defraud, with affidavits showing they “systematically” tried to take property and directed a “multi-level fraud scheme” for personal benefit.

Wendy Merson of Seminole, the CEO of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park, according to affidavits, used her position to steal from clients to the amount of $50,000 or more.

The records, filed by Pinellas Park Police, say Merson faces three counts of scheme to defraud and as a result of mitigating factors, a high bond was requested. She was charged Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, Merson “did engage in a scheme constituting a systematic, ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud one or more persons.”

The affidavits say the scheme “benefited herself, an associate, and at least one former consultant for Windmoor.”

One of the three charging documents for Merson allege that while CEO, and amid the “multi-level fraud scheme,” she “was involved in fraudulent invoicing and/or misappropriation that resulted in goods being stolen…including but not limited to crab legs.”

Additionally, Merson is accused of taking part in “an employee check reimbursement scheme” where she took in cash or gift cards to take in more than $50,000.

The records allege Merson used her role as CEO of Windmoor to receive kickbacks in cash, by check, or gift card, as well as steal items from victims while operating “a hospital for vulnerable adults,” through the use of “her position of authority and intimidation.”

Merson’s bond was assessed at a total of $75,000. She is currently out on bond.