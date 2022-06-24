PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a confirmed case of monkey pox in Pinellas County, according to health officials.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, the new case is a part of a 22 cases confirmed in Florida.

Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Seminole counties have all report cases of monkey pox.

The Florida Department of Health has released further information about monkey pox.

A person can be sick from two to four weeks.

According to FODH, “Monkey pox typically begins with flu-like symptoms (e.g., fever, chills, headache, tiredness, muscle aches) and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Duration of illness is usually 2 to 4 weeks.”

Transmission occurs with human-to-human contact, within 14 days.

In certain areas, a vaccine is available for monkey pox, The Department of Health recommends a vaccines to a person infected or exposed within the first two weeks.

“Human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with an active rash, or indirect contact with an active rash through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing. Therefore, the risk of exposure remains low,” according to FDOH.

