Carjacking incident causes multiple crashes in Pinellas county, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a carjacking suspect was taken into custody Sunday after they drove into an embankment in Indian Shores and jumped into the water.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side deputies responded after a reported carjacking at on Main Street in Dunedin. “The suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle, carjacked another vehicle in Indian Shores, and fled again.”

The sheriff’s office said there were multiple crashes as a result of the incident.

Deputies did not immediately identify the suspect or release the conditions of those involved in the accidents. The sheriff’s office said an investigation is onging.

