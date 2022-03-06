Carjacking incident causes multiple crashes in Pinellas county, deputies say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a carjacking suspect was taken into custody Sunday after they drove into an embankment in Indian Shores and jumped into the water.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side deputies responded after a reported carjacking at on Main Street in Dunedin. “The suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle, carjacked another vehicle in Indian Shores, and fled again.”

The sheriff’s office said there were multiple crashes as a result of the incident.

Deputies did not immediately identify the suspect or release the conditions of those involved in the accidents. The sheriff’s office said an investigation is onging.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss