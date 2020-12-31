Carjacker kicked spouse out of running car while husband was in Tarpon Springs store, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man is behind bars after police say he kicked someone out of a running car and stole it while the victim’s husband was in a Tarpon Springs business.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers were called to Athens Street near Cross Street on Wednesday afternoon for the carjacking incident.

When they got to the scene, officers found out a man had parked a 2011 Lexus on Athens Street around 2 p.m. Police say the driver went into a nearby business and left his car running and his spouse inside the car, seated in the front passenger seat.

The suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Lorenzo B. Butler Jr., then went up to the car, opened the unlocked driver’s side door and got in, according to police. Officers say Butler confronted the spouse and removed the victim from the car by force.

The spouse opened the passenger side door and yelled for help, but police say Butler used his foot to kick the victim out of the car. The spouse suffered minor injuries from being forced out of the car.

Police say Butler fled the scene in the Lexus. Less than half an hour later, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find the car on U.S. Highway 19 in the area of Country Club Drive.

Butler was pulled over and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Pasco County Jail and has been charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and carjacking.