SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. (WFLA) — A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient’s credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Chapman, 31, allegedly stole a Health and Rehab Centre at Dolphin’s View patient’s Visa card on Sept. 10. The affidavit said Chapman made two unauthorized purchases totaling $566.51.

Chapman allegedly made a $306.51 payment to Dairyland Insurance in Wisconsin and a $260 payment to C&C Cars in Pinellas Park. She told deputies she could not afford to make the payments and the victim gave her permission to use the card.

Chapman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.