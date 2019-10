ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A caretaker has been arrested for sexual battery on an elderly woman who was unable to give consent.

Detectives say, Fredrik Kirberg, 59, was charged with lewd battery of an elderly or disabled person.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a staff member witnessed the event and contacted the police.

Police say Kirberg has been caring for the victim for three years and knew of her medical conditions.

Kirberg remains in jail on $10,000 bond.