GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.

Estella Bailey, 79, was charged with exploiting an elderly or disabled adult for allegedly stealing $450,000 over a two-year period, according to an arrest affidavit from the Gulfport Police Department.

Bailey met the alleged victim in 2018 while the victim was staying at an assisted living facility. Police did not state her name or age, but said the woman was diagnosed with dementia and depression.

The victim was described as being “slow to respond and has difficulty making decisions for herself, including her finances,” according to police.

Bailey reportedly offered to serve as her caregiver “shortly after meeting.” She obtained power of attorney over the victim in April 2019 and had her move out of the assisted living facility and into a condo.

Gulfport police said Bailey allegedly withdrew $500-$700 from the victim’s bank account at least once a week. In Dec. 2020, she allegedly wrote herself a check for $180,000 from the victim’s Regions Bank account. Bailey was accused of using the money for personal purchases.

Bailey was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She has since bonded out.