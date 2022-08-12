PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to explain what happened.

Pinellas Park police said Christine Lussier, 51, faces abuse or neglect of aged or disabled person and tampering with a witness charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, on July 21 Lussier shoved the man out of his walker and onto the floor. She then started yelling profanities at him. The man did not suffer any visible injuries.

Police said Lussier wrote some things down on a piece of paper for the the victim to use to explain her behavior in case there was an investigation. The elderly man initially told police he wrote the document, but later admitted it came from Lussier.

“I treated Christine badly badly by: dropping to my knees upstairs, pulling myself to the ground, resisting her help,” one of the statements on the paper read, according to police.

PPPD said the woman had been the man’s caregiver for the last 10 years.