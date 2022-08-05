TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car plunged into the waters near the Gandy Bridge early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.

A News Channel 8 photographer drove by the scene and saw the vehicle upside down submerged in water.

When we reached out to the sheriff’s office, a representative told us it appeared the driver “ignored the red reflective warning signage on a road parallel to the bridge.”

The representative said three deputies responded to the incident, but did not provide any further information.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt.