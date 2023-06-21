PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One man is dead and another seriously injured following a high-speed crash in Pinellas County late Tuesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year-old Largo man was driving at a high rate of speed along Starkey Road near Bardmoore Place when he lost control.

In an instant, the sedan swerved onto the shoulder where it struck a guide wire for a utility pole. The crash propelled the car into a block wall where it separated into two pieces. The rear half of the sedan continued uncontrollably into a tree and two wood fences before finally coming to rest in the backyard of a nearby home.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

Pictures from the crash site show debris strewn about the road.

The 26-year-old driver and his 30-year-old passenger were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, from Apalachicola, later died as a result of his injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.