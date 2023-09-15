CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A car crashed into a home in Clearwater on Friday.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, two cars collided just before 5 a.m. at Druid and Keene roads.

After the initial collision, one of the cars hopped the curb, drove through a front lawn and crashed into a home. The other vehicle was left with extensive front-end damage.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Clearwater police.

Police did not say what caused the crash.