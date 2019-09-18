Car plunges off Howard Frankland Bridge, driver unharmed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car plunged into the water following an accident on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Dennis Verboczki of Port Richey was headed south on the bridge when his vehicle experienced a mechanical failure and he couldn’t steer.

Verboczki lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and broke through a chainlink fence before entering a shallow portion of Tampa Bay.

The driver was able to exit the submerged vehicle unharmed. He was cited for driving with a suspended license.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: