PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Commuters planning to take I-275 from Hillsborough into Pinellas County can expect delays after crews cleared a vehicle fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge Tuesday evening.

According to FL511, a car caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-275 before Ulmerton Road. As of 5:45 p.m., traffic cameras showed that all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Earlier in the evening, cameras positioned along the nearly three-mile bridge showed vehicles stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic miles behind the scene of the fire. The live video feed can be found in the player above.

