Car drives into Hawaiian-style restaurant in Indian Shores

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are now in the hospital after a car crashed into a Hawaiian-style restaurant in Indian Shores.

According to the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue, a car crashed into Aloha To Go BBQ take-out restaurant Saturday evening. The restaurant is part of a one-story strip mall located off of Gulf Boulevard.

Fire rescue says two bystanders, who were inside the business at the time of the crash, were taken to Bayfront Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.





The vehicle’s occupants were not taken to the hospital and were on scene with Indian Shores Police Department around 8 p.m.

The scene is still active, however is under control.

