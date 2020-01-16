Car crashes into St. Pete home, suspects in custody

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver fleeing from a traffic stop crashed into a St. Petersburg home on Wednesday night.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, the traffic stop occurred near 49th Avenue and 16th Street when the driver fled from the traffic stop.

A police spokesperson tells News Channel 8 they did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time following the attempted stop crashed into a home’s garage in the 4000 block of 19th Street North.

No one was hurt inside the home. The St.Petersburg Fire Department inspected the house and determined it is safe for the residents to remain there.

The two men in the car ran away from the scene and officers found them in the area.

Officers found narcotics in the car, however, details are limited at this time.

