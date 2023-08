PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A car crashed into a Metro phone store in Pinellas Park overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, workers were spotted cleaning up the store located on US Highway 19 North.

Glass and other debris covered the store’s floor.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

(WFLA)

News Channel 8 reached out to the Pinellas Park Police Department for more information about the crash.