Car crash lands in St. Pete church parking lot; at least 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed Tuesday morning when the car they were in went off the interstate and rolled over.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the eastbound ramp of I-175 in St. Petersburg.

Authorities said the car came off the ramp before it flipped over and landed in the parking lot of St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church, 515 4th Street South.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or if there were any other injuries.

Traffic is moving smoothly at this time.