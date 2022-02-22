Car crash lands in St. Pete church parking lot; at least 1 dead

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed Tuesday morning when the car they were in went off the interstate and rolled over.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the eastbound ramp of I-175 in St. Petersburg.

Authorities said the car came off the ramp before it flipped over and landed in the parking lot of St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church, 515 4th Street South.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or if there were any other injuries.

Traffic is moving smoothly at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss