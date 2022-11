TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenagers were hospitalized after a vehicle carrying five teens crashed into a tree in Seminole, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of their car and struck a tree in the 13400 block of Coachlight Circle Thursday morning.

Three teens were rushed to area hospitals. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.