PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — US-19 was briefly shut down in Palm Harbor on Thursday after a car crashed and caught fire.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old male driver was heading south on US-19 near Colonial Blvd. when he reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle changing lanes.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

The car drove onto the shoulder and collided with guidewires and a utility pole. The pole split in half, but the power lines did not fall into the roadway, according to FHP.

The driver made it out of the car before it burst into flames. He was not hurt in the crash.