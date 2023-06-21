ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man from drowning after his kayak capsized near the Gandy Bridge on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg, a crew was diverted off another call at 6 p.m. after multiple people called 911 reporting a distressed swimmer. The crew reached the man, who they said was “actively drowning,” less than 10 minutes later and began providing medical care.

After pulling the man from the water, the crew learned his kayak sunk over an hour before the rescue. He clung to a piling near the Gandy Bridge, but the rough waters made it hard to keep his grip, the Coast Guard said.

“The rescue crew diverted from a previous case they were searching on,” said Lt. J.G. Connor Sullivan, Sector St. Petersburg command duty officer. “If they hadn’t been in the area, the man probably wouldn’t have made it because there were no other marine units in the area.”

Once back on land, the kayaker was transferred to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to receive additional care.