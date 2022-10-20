LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — For the 12th year, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Narcotics Overdose Prevention & Education (NOPE) to host an annual candlelight vigil.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Largo Central Park, located at 105 Central Park Drive in Largo. It will begin at 7 p.m.

The vigil’s theme this year is: “Hearts of Hope.” It is a continuation of previous year’s themes that aim at inspiring people to know there is always hope and hope through recovery when battling addiction.

The mission of NOPE is to diminish the frequency and impact of overdose deaths with community education, family support, and purposeful advocacy.

The vigil is held to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction so that those suffering from the disease will openly seek help.

The event will also recognize the many in the community who are suffering from addiction and aspires to bring hope that the community working together can make a difference.

The vigil program includes inspirational messages from local leaders and performances by a local middle school chorus. The night closes with two keynote speakers and the lighting of candles.

The event is free and open to the public. The event was unable to take place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees who have lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol are encouraged to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.