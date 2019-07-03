Candidate drops out of St. Pete city council race after controversial tweets surface

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A city council candidate in St. Petersburg has dropped out of the race just days after apologizing for controversial tweets that recently surfaced.

Scott Orsini announced Wednesday he was ending his run to represent District 1 of St. Petersburg. In a Facebook post, he said the decision hurt “from the bottom of my heart.”

“After consulting with my family and my friends, I have made the decision that continuing on as a candidate for District 1 would not be of benefit to myself, my family, my supporters, or the City of St. Petersburg,” he said in the post. “I would much rather throw in the hat now than to have these relentless, politically motivated attacks take any further toll on my family.”

From the bottom of my heart, it hurts to have to end my run to represent the people of District 1 of Saint Petersburg…. Posted by Scott Orsini on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Orsini tweeted a lengthy apology over the weekend after some of his previous tweets surfaced. Those tweets included disparaging comments toward gays, women and vegans.

In his apology, Orsini said the Tweets were meant to be funny and not serious. He added that he’s posted on Twitter nearly 30,000 times and most are simple, non-offensive tweets.

While he’s dropping out of the race for city council, Orsini says he will remain involved in the community as an advocate for important issues.

“I want to thank every individual that supported my candidacy and continues to stay by my side,” he said.