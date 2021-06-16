Canadian airline, Swoop, to begin service to St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Swoop, Canada’s ultra-low-cost airline, announced Wednesday its plans to add three new United States destinations to its network, including non-stop flights to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

“Swoop is celebrating three years of bringing ultra-low fares to Canadians and we are thrilled to
continue expanding on our success with the introduction of San Diego, Orlando Sanford, and St.
Pete-Clearwater to our network,” said Bert van der Stege, the head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop.

Swoop’s service to PIE will begin on Nov. 5 from Toronto and Nov. 9 from Hamilton.

“We are excited to welcome Canada-based Swoop to our family of airlines,” said PIE Airport Director Tom Jewsbury. “Canadians will have a convenient, non-stop option to fly to our award-winning destination from Toronto and Hamilton, Canada, and many will want to visit as the borders reopen.”

Service from Hamilton to St. Pete-Clearwater will take place twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays, and service from Toronto will take place three times a week, Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

