PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The 20th annual St. Pete pride parade and street festival are taking place this weekend.

The city is expecting record crowds and businesses are getting ready for the weekend.

At Cocktail on Central Avenue, St. Pete Pride is their biggest weekend of the year.

“We happen to be in the middle of the gay district and Grand Central,” owner Lee Manuel said.

Manuel said last year they had their own pride event on Central. This year, they’re ready to celebrate its return, and they have huge plans.

“We will be erecting a stage with named entertainment, some RuPaul drag queens,” Manuel said.

The expected record crowds has police increasing their presence. They’ll also be monitoring downtown street cameras.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe for the event,” Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Manuel said that’s comforting to hear from the chief, and city leaders.

“That’s what makes St. Pete special and that’s what people that live in St Pete love about St Pete,” Manuel said.

Manuel knows, St. Pete Pride is also a big boost for his business and others.

“Anything compared to last year was amazing,” Manuel said.

The pier will close to traffic at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday until the parade is over. The police chief said that’s to keep any cars from entering the parade route, accidentally or intentionally.