ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy has a new walker he needs to move around independently, thanks to a St. Petersburg business owner who donated a new one to the family in their time of need.

Last week, Michael Whitaker’s walker was stolen off his family’s front porch. After an 8 on Your Side story, numerous viewers reached out to help.

The walker was ultimately replaced by Matt Stir of Affinity Home Medical Equipment.

“If I had any words, I would say I just hope you needed it more than my son,” said Monique Whitaker, the boy’s mother, reflecting on the theft.

“I really believe that sometimes, the devil means things for bad, but I feel like God always turns it around for our good. And so even though the situation might be bad, we’ve been blessed tremendously,” she said of the donation.

Stir delivered the new walker to Whitaker’s school after learning of the theft. He told 8 on Your Side anytime he can help meet a need like this, he wants to.

“I’m grateful,” Whitaker said. “I know that my community cares about me and my son.”