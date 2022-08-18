TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.

St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said the fire department responded to a fire in the alley behind a building on 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

Once the fire was extinguished, they saw a burned body.

It’s unclear if the person’s identity or the circumstances surrounding their death are known.

“Major case was contacted and is investigating,” Fernandez said.

This story is developing and will be updated.