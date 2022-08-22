ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.

Police said Monday that the body belonged to 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead.

On the morning of Aug. 18, St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a fire in an alley behind a building on 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

After putting out the flames, they found a body that was “burned beyond recognition.”

St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said Thursday that it was impossible to tell the race or gender at the time due to how bad the body’s condition was.

Olmstead’s death is being treated as a homicide. If you know anything related to the situation, call

727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.