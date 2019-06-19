Burglary suspect used sleeping victim’s hand to unlock cell phone, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of breaking into a Palm Harbor home while a woman was sleeping allegedly used the victim’s hand to unlock her cell phone before he stole it, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

John Dexter Clark, 35, was able to gain entry into the home in the 100 block of Overstreet Court last Thursday by using the garage combination code and kicking through the back door, an affidavit stated.

He went up to the victim’s bedroom and took her rose gold Apple iPhone 8 plus, which is worth $800, according to the report.

Clark needed her fingerprints to unlock the phone, so he held her hand to the device and unlocked it, then he took off with the phone, deputies said.

It’s unclear whether Clark and the victim knew each other and how he was able to get the code to enter the garage.

Clark was arrested Tuesday for burglary of an occupied structure and grand theft. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

