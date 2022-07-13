PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man acting in an “erratic and paranoid” manner was shot early Wednesday morning as he broke into a Largo home, according to the Largo Police Department.

Authorities said 29-year-old Jeffrey Smith forced his way into the home of a Largo resident as they answered the door. Officers said Smith then entered the home acting in an “erratic and paranoid state,” scaring the homeowner as they ran outside to call for help.

As the victim tried to get the attention of neighbors, Smith followed behind and kicked the door of another home in an unsuccessful attempt to break in, authorities added.

While the victim was seeking help at the home of a nearby neighbor, Smith approached the home “acting in a suspicious manner” before he ran up to the front door and entered after the victim and the neighbor retreated inside.

Police said Smith was shot during the incident and is presently receiving medical treatment where he is currently listed in “critical condition.”

Alcohol and/or narcotics appear to have played a factor in the incident, authorities said.

Smith was charged with two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling. An investigation is ongoing.