PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park Burger King employee was arrested and accused of stealing nearly $150 in Pokémon cards from a Walmart, according to police.

Authorities said Brandon Syvilay, 21, of Pinellas Park walked into the Walmart on US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park Monday before he walked out with several packs of cards tucked into his pockets and backpack.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Syvilay was captured on a security camera concealing the cards. He then left the store without paying. Police said the value of the stolen cards was $149.72.

Syvilay was arrested for retail theft. Bond was set at $150.