Bullet pierces window at St. Pete preschool connected to controversial church

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting into a church preschool in St. Petersburg.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, police were notified that a bullet pierced the window of a preschool classroom. Thankfully, officers say no one was injured.

Police say 11 children were in the classroom when the bullet hit the window. A total of 47 children attend the preschool.

Officers are actively investigating what happened. A St. Petersburg police representative says there have been no arrests and detectives are actively trying to figure out where the shot came from.

The preschool where it happened is part of the Allendale Methodist Church on Haines Road.

Allendale has drawn criticism in the past for taking stances on controversial issues. After Markeis McGlockton was shot and killed by Michael Drejka in Clearwater last year, Allendale’s Pastor Andy Oliver helped organize a protest against Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The church has also posted controversial messages on its marquee sign out front. Back in January, the church sign read, “White supremacy is the real crisis.” Last year, the sign was vandalized with the message “gay pastor” when the church posted its support for Florida’s Amendment 4.

Pastor Andy Oliver also faced sanctions earlier this year for performing a same-sex marriage.

