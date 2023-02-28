LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was accused of stealing over $70,000 from his job while working as a manager at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Grant Gibson, 42, was charged with grand theft after a new manager noticed the safe counts were off in July 2022, a Largo police affidavit states.

After going through records dating back to Jan. 2022, the company identified 32 alleged incidents where change order payments weren’t documented and money was missing from the safe. Largo police said the alleged theft totaled $72,820.

Gibson was caught on camera allegedly taking bags of money out of the restaurant and returning empty-handed on two occasions, the affidavit states.

Gibson was arrested on Monday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.