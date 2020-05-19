Breweries in Pinellas can open with restrictions, county leaders say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County leaders announced Tuesday they will allow breweries to open up with restrictions now that the state has entered “full” Phase One of reopening.

The county caused some confusion on Monday night when Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and County Administrator Barry Burton announced their guidelines for the full first phase. The county’s guidelines included looser restrictions and allowed venues like movie theaters to reopen, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis previously saying movie theaters specifically should stay closed and would not be included in Phase One.

Pinellas County took reopening another step further on Tuesday when they announced breweries would also be added to the full Phase One.

“Per additional guidance received from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, breweries may now operate in Pinellas County with restrictions,” county leaders said in a news alert sent out Tuesday morning.

According to the county, a brewery can only open if it has a food truck associated with it or a restaurant. They also must have outdoor seating. Indoor seating will be restricted to 50 percent of capacity.

Bars, nightclubs and pubs will still remain closed. The county says that, under the governor’s orders, businesses that cannot operate are bars, pubs and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent gross revenue from the sale of alcohol.

