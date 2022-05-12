ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — When St. Petersburg Police arrested 63-year-old Glenn Wade, the investigation into his alleged illegal activity did not stop.

Wade is now facing numerous charges including traveling to meet a minor, seduction of a child, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Wade’s case is not unusual, but what is of particular concern in this case is comments he made in a jail phone call.

He told an acquaintance, “I thought I was doing something I’ve done dozens of times over my life.”

In April, investigators said an undercover detective with the St. Petersburg Police Department started communicating with Wade online. According to documentation obtained by News Channel 8, Wade initially thought the detective was a 16-year old girl. The detective told Wade she was actually 14-years old.

According to the affidavit, Wade quickly turned the conversation sexual in nature.

Wade lives in Brandon and agreed to drive to Puryear Park in St. Petersburg. When he exited his car, officers took him into custody. In the trunk of his car investigators said they found child-sized lingerie, two sexual devices with extra batteries, an opened bottle of lubrication, a child’s sundress and bubble gum. They also found gloves and duct tape.

After his arrest, detectives said he told them, “You play the game for 40 years, it’s just a momentary lapse of reason.” He did not specify what he meant by that.

A woman who knows Wade and asked not to be identified said she trusted him.

“He throws softballs, I mean he puts cones out to have the cars move away from the children who are playing,” she said. “He seems like such a gentle and loving guy. It’s just hard to believe. It’s just hard to believe and it’s very sad, because he was, appeared to be, again innocent until proven guilty, appeared to be an amazing human being.”

On one of Wade’s LinkedIn accounts, he lists himself as a supervisor with the Transportation and Security Administration. The page indicates he left the TSA in 2013. A representative with the agency told WFLA she could only say he has not been an employee in the past eight years.

Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department, said detectives are working to determine if there are additional victims out there.

“There is always the concern that perhaps if this occurred with a detective posing as a young girl, are there other victims?” Fernandez said. “Could there be other victims from other times where the suspect went on line and sought out other young people?”