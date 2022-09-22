CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.

According to a release from the Clearwater Police Department, a county worker reported finding the bones in some mangroves on the island just after 9 a.m.

Police said the remains were found in the 1200 block of Mandalay Point Road, which appears to be north of where the road ends. News Channel 8 has reached out to Clearwater police for clarification.

The remains have likely been in the mangroves for a few weeks, according to Clearwater police. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.