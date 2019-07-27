Live Now
Bond set for driver in connection with hit-and-run that killed St. Pete mom

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday morning, a Pinellas County judge set bond for 21-year-old Tavirus Walters at nearly $200,000. He is accused of hitting and killing 26-year-old Phelexis Robinson, then leaving the scene of the crash.

St. Pete Police say Walters was the driver in a stolen Infiniti when he hit Robinson who was standing next to her car that was broken down at 34th Ave South. SPPD says he was going between 80-90 miles per hour.

“It was a violent hit,” said Lt. Patrice Hubbard with St. Pete Police.

Police say Walters drove a few more blocks before abandoning the stolen car and running off.

The victim’s family wants justice for the mother who now leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“She’s the best child you ever ask for. She’s a beautiful young lady and a loving and great mother,” said the victim’s father, Phelix Robinson.

“She was a beautiful mother and I feel for the child that she left behind because of a senseless driver,” said the victim’s step-mother, Linda Robinson.

Walters is charged with third-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving death,  plus numerous firearm charges and more.

