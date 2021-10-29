Boil water advisory lifted for Clearwater Beach, surrounding area

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A boil water advisory in Clearwater was lifted Friday after construction crews working in Coachman Park accidentally struck a water main.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Clearwater Public Utilities customers on Island Estates, all of Clearwater Beach, and Sand Key no longer need to boil their water as a precautionary measure, according to the City of Clearwater Public Communications Department.

Lab results have determined the water is safe to drink and use as usual, the city officials added.

The break caused low and no water pressure for some customers on Clearwater Beach, Island Estates and parts of Sand Key. As a result, a precautionary boil water notice took effect but it was later determined that downtown customers were not affected by the incident.

City officials previously told residents that showers were safe to take so long as the water was not consumed.